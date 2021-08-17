Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 153.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $281.12. 28,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,041. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $284.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

