Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 8,839 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,838.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,253.9% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 42,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 657.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 78,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39,533 shares during the period.

VOE stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.98. 17,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,404. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

