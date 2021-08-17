Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

PG traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $353.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,411 shares of company stock worth $70,053,725. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

