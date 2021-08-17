HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 713 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

