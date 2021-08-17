HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $135,031,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

