HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,094 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Allstate by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,392,000 after acquiring an additional 127,750 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 28.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 20.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALL opened at $136.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.02. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.