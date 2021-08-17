HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

In related news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,801 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,596. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $572.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.92. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $576.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

