HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 564 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

NYSE:PRU opened at $107.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

