HNI Co. (HNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

HNI has increased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. HNI has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.07.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HNI stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HNI were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

