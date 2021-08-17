Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Short Interest Update

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HBIS opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03. Home Bistro has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

