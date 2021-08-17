Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HMCBF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Home Capital Group to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.92.

HMCBF stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $33.43.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

