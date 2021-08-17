Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$29.47 price target (down from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $33.43 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.