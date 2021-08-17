Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 422.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Honda Motor by 9,007.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $97.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.