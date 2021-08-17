H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.00 at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HR.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.57.

Shares of HR.UN stock traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.98. The company had a trading volume of 449,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,580. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.60.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

