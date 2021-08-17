Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,905 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Reliant Bancorp worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,686. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $479.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

