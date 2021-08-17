Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $540,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 154.4% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 82,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.87. 1,340,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,446,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.