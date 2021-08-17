Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for 3.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Casey’s General Stores worth $20,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 14.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 190,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,012,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

CASY traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.38 and a 1 year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

