Huntington National Bank Acquires 12,261 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $81,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.56. The stock had a trading volume of 460,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,056. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $317.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

