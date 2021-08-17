Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $519.68. The company had a trading volume of 127,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,027. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $518.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

