Huntington National Bank Has $35.82 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $35,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,323. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.