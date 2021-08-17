Huntington National Bank Has $78.68 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 658,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,078 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $78,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.49. 71,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,947. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $133.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

