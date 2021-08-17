Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,449 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $47,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $83.27. 185,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,885. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.29. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

