Huntington National Bank Sells 29,132 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 29,132 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $65,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,444,267 shares of company stock worth $843,912,936. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $8.33 on Tuesday, hitting $358.23. 793,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,147,547. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

