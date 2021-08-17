Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 353.0 days.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

