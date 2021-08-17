Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded by Truist to “Hold”

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE H opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $5,338,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,499 shares of company stock valued at $21,356,714 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $48,482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $32,899,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.