Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hydro One in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.40.

TSE H opened at C$31.54 on Monday. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$26.38 and a twelve month high of C$31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$18.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

