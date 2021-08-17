Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.37

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.37 and last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

HYFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -277.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.