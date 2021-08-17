Hyperion 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $135,994.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $754,318.49 and approximately $135,994.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

