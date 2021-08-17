IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,443,000 after buying an additional 220,287 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,807,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.19. The stock had a trading volume of 905,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,370. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

