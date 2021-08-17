ICE ROCK MINING 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.00 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $136,488.77 and approximately $25.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00053212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00126959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00152134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,068.03 or 1.00150440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.50 or 0.00883324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

