Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Ichor posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.29. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ichor by 265.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 10.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ichor by 58.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 466,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 171,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ichor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ichor by 126.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

