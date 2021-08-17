Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.95. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.