Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $360.05. The company had a trading volume of 27,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,523. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

