Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 911 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in The Home Depot by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $133,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded down $14.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.12. 505,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,373. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $340.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.84.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

