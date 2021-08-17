Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.

VTI stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.71. 181,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

