Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.11. 109,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,616,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 146.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,859,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ideanomics by 2,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,876,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,464 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ideanomics by 408.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,604,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ideanomics by 1,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,511 shares during the period. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $902.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.67.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

