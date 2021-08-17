Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $263.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.05, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,044,494.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,818 shares of company stock valued at $116,098,339. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

