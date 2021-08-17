Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 17.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 27.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $449,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757,613.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,245,179 shares of company stock valued at $439,077,177 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $80.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

