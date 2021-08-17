Ieq Capital LLC Buys 4,225 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 587.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $496.93 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

