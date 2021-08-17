Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,340 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 1.79% of Aqua Metals worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 34.5% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 311,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

