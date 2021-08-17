Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 92,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 95.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,164,465 shares of company stock valued at $53,113,241 in the last quarter.

QS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of QS stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

