IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Down 41.7% in July

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ:IROQ remained flat at $$22.94 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195. IF Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.
IF Bancorp Company Profile
IF Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
