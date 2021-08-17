IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 135 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.29. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

