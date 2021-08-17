IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 2,213.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.00. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $85.24.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

