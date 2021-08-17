IFP Advisors Inc Buys 293 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,922,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,571,000 after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $476.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.08 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $467.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,407 shares of company stock worth $15,868,812 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

