IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,403 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XME opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.