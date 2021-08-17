IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 28.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 104,025 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $5,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SAVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.