IFP Advisors Inc Invests $212,000 in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,328,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 173,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,605,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 999.5% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 284,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 258,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,389,000 after purchasing an additional 184,798 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,177,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.62.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.