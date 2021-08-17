IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Update

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the July 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,454. IG Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.