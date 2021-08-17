IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 7.3%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s share price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.51 and last traded at $66.61. 3,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 175,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on IGMS. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). Sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $98,541.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,178 shares of company stock valued at $555,713. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 125,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.